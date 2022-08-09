Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), which makes up 0.51% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,013,316 worth of FSLR, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR:
FSLR — last trade: $106.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2022
|Patrick James Buehler
|Chief Quality and Rel. Officer
|489
|$102.10
|$49,927
|08/05/2022
|Georges Antoun
|Chief Commercial Officer
|9,946
|$100.53
|$999,871
|08/01/2022
|Alexander R. Bradley
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,990
|$100.56
|$200,114
And Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), the #55 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $69,547,479 worth of MIDD, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD is detailed in the table below:
MIDD — last trade: $148.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2022
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|600
|$168.84
|$101,304
|05/13/2022
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,450
|$139.57
|$202,376
|05/12/2022
|Timothy John Fitzgerald
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$132.29
|$992,145
|05/24/2022
|Nassem Ziyad
|Director
|2,035
|$135.83
|$276,414
