Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), which makes up 0.51% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,013,316 worth of FSLR, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR:

FSLR — last trade: $106.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2022 Patrick James Buehler Chief Quality and Rel. Officer 489 $102.10 $49,927 08/05/2022 Georges Antoun Chief Commercial Officer 9,946 $100.53 $999,871 08/01/2022 Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer 1,990 $100.56 $200,114

And Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), the #55 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $69,547,479 worth of MIDD, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD is detailed in the table below:

MIDD — last trade: $148.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 600 $168.84 $101,304 05/13/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,450 $139.57 $202,376 05/12/2022 Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $132.29 $992,145 05/24/2022 Nassem Ziyad Director 2,035 $135.83 $276,414

