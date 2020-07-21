Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.85% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,048,811 worth of BXP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:
BXP — last trade: $89.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$122.00
|$488,000
|03/09/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$123.00
|$492,000
|05/04/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|11,000
|$89.14
|$980,587
|05/15/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|10,000
|$74.79
|$747,910
|05/22/2020
|Bryan J. Koop
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$78.00
|$156,000
And NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), the #55 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,099,366 worth of NS, which represents approximately 0.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NS is detailed in the table below:
NS — last trade: $13.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$12.35
|$61,750
|03/10/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.56
|$23,120
|03/10/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$12.97
|$324,250
|03/10/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|200,000
|$12.24
|$2,447,927
|03/12/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$11.12
|$55,625
|03/12/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|3,510
|$11.40
|$39,999
|03/12/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|85,000
|$11.72
|$995,894
|03/12/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$12.13
|$24,260
|03/13/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.20
|$22,400
|03/10/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$13.73
|$54,934
|03/13/2020
|William B. Burnett
|Director
|4,265
|$10.92
|$46,575
|03/18/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|6,645
|$6.02
|$39,992
|03/18/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|70,000
|$6.14
|$430,073
|03/19/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$7.77
|$31,072
|03/19/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$7.29
|$182,248
|03/17/2020
|Bradley C. Barron
|CEO & President
|2,000
|$8.48
|$16,951
|03/31/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$7.44
|$14,880
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.