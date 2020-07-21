Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.85% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,048,811 worth of BXP, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $89.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $122.00 $488,000 03/09/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $123.00 $492,000 05/04/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 11,000 $89.14 $980,587 05/15/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 10,000 $74.79 $747,910 05/22/2020 Bryan J. Koop Executive Vice President 2,000 $78.00 $156,000

And NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), the #55 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,099,366 worth of NS, which represents approximately 0.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NS is detailed in the table below:

NS — last trade: $13.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $12.35 $61,750 03/10/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.56 $23,120 03/10/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $12.97 $324,250 03/10/2020 William E. Greehey Director 200,000 $12.24 $2,447,927 03/12/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $11.12 $55,625 03/12/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 3,510 $11.40 $39,999 03/12/2020 William E. Greehey Director 85,000 $11.72 $995,894 03/12/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $12.13 $24,260 03/13/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.20 $22,400 03/10/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $13.73 $54,934 03/13/2020 William B. Burnett Director 4,265 $10.92 $46,575 03/18/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 6,645 $6.02 $39,992 03/18/2020 William E. Greehey Director 70,000 $6.14 $430,073 03/19/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $7.77 $31,072 03/19/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $7.29 $182,248 03/17/2020 Bradley C. Barron CEO & President 2,000 $8.48 $16,951 03/31/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $7.44 $14,880

