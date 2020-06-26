Markets
ADC

Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 0.75% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,584,314 worth of ADC, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC — last trade: $65.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2020 Simon Leopold Director 1,000 $72.60 $72,600
03/16/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 400 $61.23 $24,490
03/17/2020 Merrie S. Frankel Director 300 $57.33 $17,199
03/18/2020 Craig Erlich Director 300 $49.43 $14,829
03/24/2020 Jerome R. Rossi Director 2,000 $56.12 $112,240
04/03/2020 Merrie S. Frankel Director 600 $56.55 $33,932
04/03/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 350 $57.74 $20,209
05/13/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 400 $58.92 $23,568
05/14/2020 Simon Leopold Director 1,500 $55.25 $82,875

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #61 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,808,697 worth of ET, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $7.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,603,791 $12.53 $45,155,501
02/27/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 5,800 $10.27 $59,560
02/27/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 4,000,000 $10.64 $42,560,000
02/28/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 300,000 $10.80 $3,240,000
03/06/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $10.64 $95,760
03/09/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.40 $133,241
03/09/2020 Marshall S. McCrea III President & CCO 24,100 $8.04 $193,769
03/10/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.00 $125,998
03/12/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 801,800 $6.21 $4,975,650
03/12/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 16,800 $5.95 $99,882
03/09/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 1,281,000 $7.77 $9,959,134
03/10/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 36,300 $7.57 $274,810
03/11/2020 Ray W. Washburne Director 100,000 $7.20 $720,000
03/12/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.91 $53,174
03/16/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.62 $50,535
03/18/2020 Richard D. Brannon Director 100,000 $4.95 $494,693
03/18/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $4.25 $76,590
03/27/2020 James Richard Perry Director 120,000 $4.89 $586,934

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADC ET

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular