Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 0.75% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,584,314 worth of ADC, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:
ADC — last trade: $65.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Simon Leopold
|Director
|1,000
|$72.60
|$72,600
|03/16/2020
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|400
|$61.23
|$24,490
|03/17/2020
|Merrie S. Frankel
|Director
|300
|$57.33
|$17,199
|03/18/2020
|Craig Erlich
|Director
|300
|$49.43
|$14,829
|03/24/2020
|Jerome R. Rossi
|Director
|2,000
|$56.12
|$112,240
|04/03/2020
|Merrie S. Frankel
|Director
|600
|$56.55
|$33,932
|04/03/2020
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|350
|$57.74
|$20,209
|05/13/2020
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|400
|$58.92
|$23,568
|05/14/2020
|Simon Leopold
|Director
|1,500
|$55.25
|$82,875
And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #61 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,808,697 worth of ET, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:
ET — last trade: $7.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|3,603,791
|$12.53
|$45,155,501
|02/27/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,800
|$10.27
|$59,560
|02/27/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|4,000,000
|$10.64
|$42,560,000
|02/28/2020
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|300,000
|$10.80
|$3,240,000
|03/06/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$10.64
|$95,760
|03/09/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$7.40
|$133,241
|03/09/2020
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|President & CCO
|24,100
|$8.04
|$193,769
|03/10/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$7.00
|$125,998
|03/12/2020
|Ray C. Davis
|Director
|801,800
|$6.21
|$4,975,650
|03/12/2020
|Matthew S. Ramsey
|COO
|16,800
|$5.95
|$99,882
|03/09/2020
|Ray C. Davis
|Director
|1,281,000
|$7.77
|$9,959,134
|03/10/2020
|Matthew S. Ramsey
|COO
|36,300
|$7.57
|$274,810
|03/11/2020
|Ray W. Washburne
|Director
|100,000
|$7.20
|$720,000
|03/12/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$5.91
|$53,174
|03/16/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|9,000
|$5.62
|$50,535
|03/18/2020
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|100,000
|$4.95
|$494,693
|03/18/2020
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$4.25
|$76,590
|03/27/2020
|James Richard Perry
|Director
|120,000
|$4.89
|$586,934
