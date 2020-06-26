Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 0.75% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,584,314 worth of ADC, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC — last trade: $65.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 Simon Leopold Director 1,000 $72.60 $72,600 03/16/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 400 $61.23 $24,490 03/17/2020 Merrie S. Frankel Director 300 $57.33 $17,199 03/18/2020 Craig Erlich Director 300 $49.43 $14,829 03/24/2020 Jerome R. Rossi Director 2,000 $56.12 $112,240 04/03/2020 Merrie S. Frankel Director 600 $56.55 $33,932 04/03/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 350 $57.74 $20,209 05/13/2020 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 400 $58.92 $23,568 05/14/2020 Simon Leopold Director 1,500 $55.25 $82,875

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #61 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,808,697 worth of ET, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $7.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,603,791 $12.53 $45,155,501 02/27/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 5,800 $10.27 $59,560 02/27/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 4,000,000 $10.64 $42,560,000 02/28/2020 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 300,000 $10.80 $3,240,000 03/06/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $10.64 $95,760 03/09/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.40 $133,241 03/09/2020 Marshall S. McCrea III President & CCO 24,100 $8.04 $193,769 03/10/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $7.00 $125,998 03/12/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 801,800 $6.21 $4,975,650 03/12/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 16,800 $5.95 $99,882 03/09/2020 Ray C. Davis Director 1,281,000 $7.77 $9,959,134 03/10/2020 Matthew S. Ramsey COO 36,300 $7.57 $274,810 03/11/2020 Ray W. Washburne Director 100,000 $7.20 $720,000 03/12/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.91 $53,174 03/16/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 9,000 $5.62 $50,535 03/18/2020 Richard D. Brannon Director 100,000 $4.95 $494,693 03/18/2020 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $4.25 $76,590 03/27/2020 James Richard Perry Director 120,000 $4.89 $586,934

