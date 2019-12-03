Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 0.80% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,801,873 worth of ET, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $11.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/14/2019 Michael K. Grimm Director 3,888 $14.14 $54,976
11/14/2019 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $11.15 $200,646
11/19/2019 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,969,224 $11.37 $45,130,077

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), the #45 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,434,476 worth of ABBV, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV is detailed in the table below:

ABBV — last trade: $87.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/26/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 11,500 $67.50 $776,250
06/26/2019 William J. Chase EVP, Finance & Administration 30,400 $67.30 $2,045,920
06/26/2019 Edward J. Rapp Director 7,500 $67.30 $504,750
07/30/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 10,000 $66.35 $663,500
07/29/2019 Henry O. Gosebruch EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 30,000 $67.28 $2,018,385
08/01/2019 Roxanne S. Austin Director 55,000 $65.86 $3,622,090
08/16/2019 Jeffrey Ryan Stewart SVP, US Commercial Operations 15,552 $64.44 $1,002,169
08/29/2019 Nicholas Donoghoe SVP, Enterprise Innovation 7,525 $66.19 $498,057
09/16/2019 Laura J. Schumacher Vice Chairman 25,000 $70.42 $1,760,522

