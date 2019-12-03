Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 0.80% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,801,873 worth of ET, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $11.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2019
|Michael K. Grimm
|Director
|3,888
|$14.14
|$54,976
|11/14/2019
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$11.15
|$200,646
|11/19/2019
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|3,969,224
|$11.37
|$45,130,077
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), the #45 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,434,476 worth of ABBV, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV is detailed in the table below:
ABBV — last trade: $87.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/26/2019
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|7,500
|$67.30
|$504,750
|07/30/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|10,000
|$66.35
|$663,500
|07/29/2019
|Henry O. Gosebruch
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|30,000
|$67.28
|$2,018,385
|08/01/2019
|Roxanne S. Austin
|Director
|55,000
|$65.86
|$3,622,090
|08/16/2019
|Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
|SVP, US Commercial Operations
|15,552
|$64.44
|$1,002,169
|08/29/2019
|Nicholas Donoghoe
|SVP, Enterprise Innovation
|7,525
|$66.19
|$498,057
|09/16/2019
|Laura J. Schumacher
|Vice Chairman
|25,000
|$70.42
|$1,760,522
