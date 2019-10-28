Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDIV ETF

MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), which makes up 0.74% of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,361,363 worth of MPLX, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLX:

MPLX — last trade: $26.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,000 $27.15 $488,646 08/08/2019 Gary R. Heminger Chairman, CEO 42,600 $27.18 $1,158,079 08/07/2019 Dan D. Sandman Director 36,630 $27.26 $998,534 08/09/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,800 $27.30 $513,259

And Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP), the #126 largest holding among components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,223,178 worth of MDP, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MDP is detailed in the table below:

MDP — last trade: $37.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/09/2019 Thomas H. Harty President and CEO 12,000 $35.02 $420,240 09/13/2019 Elizabeth E. Tallett Director 1,250 $37.45 $46,812

