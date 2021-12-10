Insiders Buy the Holdings of MARB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), which makes up 6.35% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $436,875 worth of APO, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APO:

APO — last trade: $70.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/07/2021 Siddhartha Mukherjee Director 407 $61.30 $24,949 12/06/2021 Kerry Murphy Healey Director 7,000 $70.50 $493,494 12/08/2021 Walter Joseph Clayton III Director 5,000 $71.80 $359,009

