Insiders Buy the Holdings of MARB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO), which makes up 6.35% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $436,875 worth of APO, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APO:
APO — last trade: $70.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2021
|Siddhartha Mukherjee
|Director
|407
|$61.30
|$24,949
|12/06/2021
|Kerry Murphy Healey
|Director
|7,000
|$70.50
|$493,494
|12/08/2021
|Walter Joseph Clayton III
|Director
|5,000
|$71.80
|$359,009
