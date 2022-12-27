Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,846,093 worth of LOB, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOB:
LOB — last trade: $31.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/25/2022
|Diane Beth Glossman
|Director
|2,000
|$38.25
|$76,500
|12/15/2022
|William Henderson Cameron
|Director
|1,000
|$30.45
|$30,445
And Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), the #82 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,980,615 worth of CASH, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CASH is detailed in the table below:
CASH — last trade: $42.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/01/2022
|Brett L. Pharr
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$40.00
|$100,000
|08/02/2022
|Glen William Herrick
|EVP, CFO
|3,000
|$33.46
|$100,380
|08/01/2022
|Brett L. Pharr
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$33.16
|$82,900
|08/02/2022
|Douglas J. Hajek
|Director
|500
|$34.02
|$17,010
|08/08/2022
|Charles C. Ingram
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|1,250
|$34.25
|$42,812
