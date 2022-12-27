Markets
LOB

Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF

December 27, 2022 — 09:40 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,846,093 worth of LOB, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LOB:

LOB — last trade: $31.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/25/2022 Diane Beth Glossman Director 2,000 $38.25 $76,500
12/15/2022 William Henderson Cameron Director 1,000 $30.45 $30,445

And Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), the #82 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,980,615 worth of CASH, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CASH is detailed in the table below:

CASH — last trade: $42.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/01/2022 Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $40.00 $100,000
08/02/2022 Glen William Herrick EVP, CFO 3,000 $33.46 $100,380
08/01/2022 Brett L. Pharr Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $33.16 $82,900
08/02/2022 Douglas J. Hajek Director 500 $34.02 $17,010
08/08/2022 Charles C. Ingram EVP, Chief Information Officer 1,250 $34.25 $42,812

