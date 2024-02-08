Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBWR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 1.58% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $920,036 worth of COLB, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:
COLB — last trade: $18.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/29/2024
|John F. Schultz
|Director
|8,559
|$20.39
|$174,561
|01/29/2024
|Ron L. Farnsworth
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$20.71
|$51,775
|01/29/2024
|Eric Forrest
|Director
|4,750
|$20.89
|$99,245
|01/30/2024
|Mark A. Finkelstein
|Director
|3,592
|$20.87
|$74,965
|01/30/2024
|S. Mae Fujita Numata
|Director
|2,400
|$21.09
|$50,608
|01/30/2024
|Clint Stein
|President, CEO
|9,500
|$20.96
|$199,112
|01/30/2024
|Christopher Merrywell
|Senior Executive VP
|5,000
|$21.09
|$105,450
|01/30/2024
|Craig D. Eerkes
|Director
|2,141
|$20.82
|$44,579
|02/01/2024
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|2,000
|$19.32
|$38,648
|01/31/2024
|Torran B. Nixon
|Senior Executive VP
|3,650
|$20.49
|$74,802
|01/31/2024
|Luis Machuca
|Director
|4,889
|$20.58
|$100,638
|02/01/2024
|Randal Lee Lund
|Director
|1,000
|$19.29
|$19,288
|02/06/2024
|Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton
|Director
|2,685
|$18.48
|$49,619
