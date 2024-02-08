News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBWR ETF

February 08, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 1.58% of the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $920,036 worth of COLB, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:

COLB — last trade: $18.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/29/2024 John F. Schultz Director 8,559 $20.39 $174,561
01/29/2024 Ron L. Farnsworth Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $20.71 $51,775
01/29/2024 Eric Forrest Director 4,750 $20.89 $99,245
01/30/2024 Mark A. Finkelstein Director 3,592 $20.87 $74,965
01/30/2024 S. Mae Fujita Numata Director 2,400 $21.09 $50,608
01/30/2024 Clint Stein President, CEO 9,500 $20.96 $199,112
01/30/2024 Christopher Merrywell Senior Executive VP 5,000 $21.09 $105,450
01/30/2024 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,141 $20.82 $44,579
02/01/2024 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 2,000 $19.32 $38,648
01/31/2024 Torran B. Nixon Senior Executive VP 3,650 $20.49 $74,802
01/31/2024 Luis Machuca Director 4,889 $20.58 $100,638
02/01/2024 Randal Lee Lund Director 1,000 $19.29 $19,288
02/06/2024 Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton Director 2,685 $18.48 $49,619

