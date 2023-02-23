Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBE ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 1.44% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,195,096 worth of FITB, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $35.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/21/2022 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,893 $32.16 $125,179
10/21/2022 Timothy Spence President and CEO 7,763 $32.29 $250,690

