Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 1.44% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,195,096 worth of FITB, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:
FITB — last trade: $35.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/21/2022
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,893
|$32.16
|$125,179
|10/21/2022
|Timothy Spence
|President and CEO
|7,763
|$32.29
|$250,690
