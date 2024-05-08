Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 9.37% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,793,522 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $71.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2023 Nicole S. Arnaboldi Director 8,500 $59.59 $506,515 02/07/2024 Kirk S. Hachigian Director 20,000 $55.84 $1,116,700

