Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 1.22% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,469,910 worth of CNP, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:
CNP — last trade: $28.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Jason P. Wells
|President & COO
|10,000
|$26.91
|$269,050
|11/13/2023
|David J. Lesar
|CEO
|37,000
|$27.12
|$1,003,440
|11/29/2023
|Christopher A. Foster
|EVP and CFO
|5,000
|$28.10
|$140,496
