Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 17.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 12.04% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,875,429 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $59.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2023 John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & CEO 13,600 $74.26 $1,009,987 08/15/2023 James Lawrence Camaren Director 4,000 $67.85 $271,400 08/17/2023 Kirk S. Hachigian Director 10,000 $67.95 $679,500

