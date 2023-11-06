Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 17.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 12.04% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,875,429 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $59.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2023
|John W. Ketchum
|Chairman, President & CEO
|13,600
|$74.26
|$1,009,987
|08/15/2023
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|4,000
|$67.85
|$271,400
|08/17/2023
|Kirk S. Hachigian
|Director
|10,000
|$67.95
|$679,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
RTPY YTD Return
Funds Holding XLFS
WIRE Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.