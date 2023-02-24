Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 0.52% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $700,722 worth of NRG, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:

NRG — last trade: $33.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2022 Mauricio Gutierrez President & CEO 15,000 $32.03 $480,450 12/15/2022 Lawrence S. Coben Director 15,000 $31.70 $475,500 12/16/2022 Heather Cox Director 1,571 $31.32 $49,204 12/15/2022 Antonio Carrillo Director 9,000 $31.71 $285,390 12/16/2022 Elisabeth B. Donohue Director 2,500 $31.32 $78,300 12/16/2022 Paul W. Hobby Director 3,500 $31.37 $109,795

