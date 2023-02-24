Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 0.52% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $700,722 worth of NRG, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:
NRG — last trade: $33.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2022
|Mauricio Gutierrez
|President & CEO
|15,000
|$32.03
|$480,450
|12/15/2022
|Lawrence S. Coben
|Director
|15,000
|$31.70
|$475,500
|12/16/2022
|Heather Cox
|Director
|1,571
|$31.32
|$49,204
|12/15/2022
|Antonio Carrillo
|Director
|9,000
|$31.71
|$285,390
|12/16/2022
|Elisabeth B. Donohue
|Director
|2,500
|$31.32
|$78,300
|12/16/2022
|Paul W. Hobby
|Director
|3,500
|$31.37
|$109,795
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SEF Options Chain
Institutional Holders of ONTL
Merck market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.