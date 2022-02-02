Insiders Buy the Holdings of JXI ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (Symbol: JXI) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 8.95% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (Symbol: JXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,910,536 worth of NEE, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $77.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2022
|Naren K. Gursahaney
|Director
|2,000
|$73.62
|$147,249
|01/28/2022
|Rebecca J. Kujawa
|EVP, Finance & CFO
|7,000
|$71.83
|$502,810
