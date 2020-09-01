Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.59% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,020,744 worth of HES, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:

HES — last trade: $46.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Marc S. Lipschultz Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Terrence J. Checki Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 William G. Schrader Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Edith E. Holiday Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 David McManus Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Leonard S. Coleman Jr. Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Joaquin Duato Director 503 $49.72 $25,009

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #70 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,950,979 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $12.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2020 Elisse B. Walter Director 3,758 $33.21 $124,803
03/06/2020 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $27.44 $137,200
03/13/2020 William R. Klesse Director 20,000 $11.81 $236,200
03/26/2020 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 10,000 $13.42 $134,200
08/25/2020 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $13.43 $134,300

    Most Popular