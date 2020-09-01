Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.59% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,020,744 worth of HES, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:
HES — last trade: $46.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Marc S. Lipschultz
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Terrence J. Checki
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Kevin Omar Meyers
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|William G. Schrader
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Edith E. Holiday
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|David McManus
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Leonard S. Coleman Jr.
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Joaquin Duato
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #70 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,950,979 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY — last trade: $12.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2020
|Elisse B. Walter
|Director
|3,758
|$33.21
|$124,803
|03/06/2020
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$27.44
|$137,200
|03/13/2020
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|20,000
|$11.81
|$236,200
|03/26/2020
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|10,000
|$13.42
|$134,200
|08/25/2020
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$13.43
|$134,300
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.