Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.62% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,101,100 worth of HBAN, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $9.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Richard W. Neu
|Director
|5,900
|$13.52
|$79,765
|02/26/2020
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|18,750
|$13.02
|$244,071
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), the #163 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $690,124 worth of KSS, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KSS is detailed in the table below:
KSS — last trade: $20.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Peter Boneparth
|Director
|10,000
|$35.40
|$354,024
|04/03/2020
|Jonas Prising
|Director
|17,938
|$11.15
|$200,009
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.