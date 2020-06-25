Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.62% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,101,100 worth of HBAN, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $9.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Richard W. Neu Director 5,900 $13.52 $79,765 02/26/2020 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 18,750 $13.02 $244,071

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), the #163 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $690,124 worth of KSS, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KSS is detailed in the table below:

KSS — last trade: $20.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2020 Peter Boneparth Director 10,000 $35.40 $354,024 04/03/2020 Jonas Prising Director 17,938 $11.15 $200,009

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.