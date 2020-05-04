Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,852,818 worth of AES, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:
AES — last trade: $12.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|John B. Morse Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$12.99
|$129,900
|03/19/2020
|Santos Bernerd Da
|EVP and COO
|4,000
|$9.63
|$38,538
|03/19/2020
|Julian Nebreda
|SVP, Andes SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Paul L. Freedman
|SVP and General Counsel
|2,650
|$9.50
|$25,169
|03/19/2020
|Lisa Krueger
|SVP, US SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Andres Gluski
|President and CEO
|9,523
|$9.50
|$90,468
|03/19/2020
|Leonardo Moreno
|SVP, Corporate Strategy
|2,500
|$9.52
|$23,800
|03/19/2020
|Tish Mendoza
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|3,240
|$9.28
|$30,067
|03/19/2020
|Gustavo Pimenta
|EVP and CFO
|5,230
|$9.50
|$49,685
|03/19/2020
|Juan Ignacio Rubiolo
|SVP, MCAC SBU President
|5,300
|$9.12
|$48,317
|03/20/2020
|Tarun Khanna
|Director
|4,300
|$11.27
|$48,461
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), the #89 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,438,193 worth of AGNC, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGNC is detailed in the table below:
AGNC — last trade: $12.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2019
|Morris A. Davis
|Director
|7,350
|$17.02
|$125,060
|04/30/2020
|John D. Fisk
|Director
|15,628
|$12.77
|$199,570
