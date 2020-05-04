Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,852,818 worth of AES, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:

AES — last trade: $12.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 John B. Morse Jr. Director 10,000 $12.99 $129,900 03/19/2020 Santos Bernerd Da EVP and COO 4,000 $9.63 $38,538 03/19/2020 Julian Nebreda SVP, Andes SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Paul L. Freedman SVP and General Counsel 2,650 $9.50 $25,169 03/19/2020 Lisa Krueger SVP, US SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Andres Gluski President and CEO 9,523 $9.50 $90,468 03/19/2020 Leonardo Moreno SVP, Corporate Strategy 2,500 $9.52 $23,800 03/19/2020 Tish Mendoza Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer 3,240 $9.28 $30,067 03/19/2020 Gustavo Pimenta EVP and CFO 5,230 $9.50 $49,685 03/19/2020 Juan Ignacio Rubiolo SVP, MCAC SBU President 5,300 $9.12 $48,317 03/20/2020 Tarun Khanna Director 4,300 $11.27 $48,461

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), the #89 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,438,193 worth of AGNC, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGNC is detailed in the table below:

AGNC — last trade: $12.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2019 Morris A. Davis Director 7,350 $17.02 $125,060 04/30/2020 John D. Fisk Director 15,628 $12.77 $199,570

