Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), which makes up 0.40% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,904,461 worth of MHK, making it the #108 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MHK:
MHK — last trade: $125.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2019
|Bruce Bruckmann
|Director
|2,000
|$117.69
|$235,375
|08/15/2019
|Filip Balcaen
|Director
|12,500
|$109.98
|$1,374,701
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), the #161 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,202,853 worth of M, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at M is detailed in the table below:
M — last trade: $15.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2019
|Bruce Bruckmann
|Director
|2,000
|$117.69
|$235,375
|05/17/2019
|Jeffrey Gennette
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$21.96
|$109,785
|08/15/2019
|Filip Balcaen
|Director
|12,500
|$109.98
|$1,374,701
|05/22/2019
|Francis S. Blake
|Director
|10,000
|$21.63
|$216,264
|05/23/2019
|Harry A. Lawton III
|President
|5,000
|$21.37
|$106,850
|08/16/2019
|Joyce M. Roche
|Director
|1,000
|$16.25
|$16,250
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.