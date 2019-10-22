Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKI ETF

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), which makes up 0.40% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,904,461 worth of MHK, making it the #108 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MHK:

MHK — last trade: $125.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2019 Bruce Bruckmann Director 2,000 $117.69 $235,375 08/15/2019 Filip Balcaen Director 12,500 $109.98 $1,374,701

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), the #161 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,202,853 worth of M, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at M is detailed in the table below:

M — last trade: $15.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2019 Bruce Bruckmann Director 2,000 $117.69 $235,375 05/17/2019 Jeffrey Gennette Chairman and CEO 5,000 $21.96 $109,785 08/15/2019 Filip Balcaen Director 12,500 $109.98 $1,374,701 05/22/2019 Francis S. Blake Director 10,000 $21.63 $216,264 05/23/2019 Harry A. Lawton III President 5,000 $21.37 $106,850 08/16/2019 Joyce M. Roche Director 1,000 $16.25 $16,250

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.