Markets
JKF

Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKF ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.42% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,895,309 worth of AFL, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:

AFL — last trade: $36.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/23/2020 Frederick John Crawford President & COO 25,000 $26.29 $657,340
08/14/2020 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $38.12 $38,125

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JKF AFL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular