Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKF ETF

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.42% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,895,309 worth of AFL, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:

AFL — last trade: $36.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/23/2020 Frederick John Crawford President & COO 25,000 $26.29 $657,340 08/14/2020 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $38.12 $38,125

