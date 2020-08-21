Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKF ETF

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.42% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,895,309 worth of AFL, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:
AFL — last trade: $36.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/23/2020
|Frederick John Crawford
|President & COO
|25,000
|$26.29
|$657,340
|08/14/2020
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$38.12
|$38,125
