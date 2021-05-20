Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of IXC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 13.17% of the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $216,643,109 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $58.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 25,000 $57.16 $1,429,120
03/02/2021 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 177,000 $56.26 $9,958,020

