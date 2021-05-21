Insiders Buy the Holdings of IHE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 4.66% of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,088,308 worth of ELAN, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN — last trade: $35.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2021 R. David Hoover See Remarks 25,000 $32.44 $811,000 05/11/2021 Art A. Garcia Director 1,525 $32.88 $50,142 05/11/2021 R. David Hoover See Remarks 25,000 $32.44 $811,000 05/11/2021 Art A. Garcia Director 1,525 $32.88 $50,142 05/11/2021 R. David Hoover See Remarks 25,000 $32.44 $811,000

And Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD), the #21 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,595,637 worth of IRWD, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IRWD is detailed in the table below:

IRWD — last trade: $12.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2021 Edward P. Owens Director 12,000 $9.20 $110,370 02/26/2021 Edward P. Owens Director 3,000 $8.90 $26,700 03/02/2021 Alexander J. Denner Director 1,350,000 $9.44 $12,737,960 03/05/2021 Alexander J. Denner Director 775,000 $10.01 $7,758,750 03/10/2021 Alexander J. Denner Director 225,000 $10.38 $2,335,500

