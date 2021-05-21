Insiders Buy the Holdings of IHE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 4.66% of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,088,308 worth of ELAN, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:
ELAN — last trade: $35.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2021
|R. David Hoover
|See Remarks
|25,000
|$32.44
|$811,000
|05/11/2021
|Art A. Garcia
|Director
|1,525
|$32.88
|$50,142
And Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD), the #21 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (Symbol: IHE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,595,637 worth of IRWD, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IRWD is detailed in the table below:
IRWD — last trade: $12.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2021
|Edward P. Owens
|Director
|12,000
|$9.20
|$110,370
|02/26/2021
|Edward P. Owens
|Director
|3,000
|$8.90
|$26,700
|03/02/2021
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|1,350,000
|$9.44
|$12,737,960
|03/05/2021
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|775,000
|$10.01
|$7,758,750
|03/10/2021
|Alexander J. Denner
|Director
|225,000
|$10.38
|$2,335,500
