Insiders Buy the Holdings of IDU ETF

May 21, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 19.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 3.54% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,861,826 worth of D, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $53.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2024 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 21,735 $45.91 $997,891
03/06/2024 Joseph M. Rigby Director 2,130 $46.94 $99,998

