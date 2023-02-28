Insiders Buy the Holdings of IDU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) shows an impressive 18.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), which makes up 2.39% of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,593,497 worth of RSG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RSG:

RSG — last trade: $129.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Michael A. Duffy Director 385 $130.56 $50,266 02/21/2023 Jennifer M. Kirk Director 1,000 $129.60 $129,600

