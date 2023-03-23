Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (Symbol: HYIN) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 3.25% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (Symbol: HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $327,134 worth of BXSL, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL:
BXSL — last trade: $25.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|4,035
|$24.11
|$97,287
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|3,481
|$24.08
|$83,833
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|5,549
|$24.06
|$133,535
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|19,181
|$24.03
|$460,951
|11/21/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|9,654
|$23.92
|$230,963
|11/21/2022
|Katherine Rubenstein
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,359
|$23.83
|$80,045
