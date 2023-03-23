Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (Symbol: HYIN) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 3.25% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (Symbol: HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $327,134 worth of BXSL, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL:

BXSL — last trade: $25.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 4,035 $24.11 $97,287 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 3,481 $24.08 $83,833 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 5,549 $24.06 $133,535 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 19,181 $24.03 $460,951 11/21/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 9,654 $23.92 $230,963 11/21/2022 Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer 3,359 $23.83 $80,045

