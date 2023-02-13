Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 16.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 2.80% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,736 worth of BXSL, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL:

BXSL — last trade: $24.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 4,035 $24.11 $97,287 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 3,481 $24.08 $83,833 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 5,549 $24.06 $133,535 11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 19,181 $24.03 $460,951 11/21/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 9,654 $23.92 $230,963 11/21/2022 Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer 3,359 $23.83 $80,045

And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), the #34 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $265,558 worth of CMTG, which represents approximately 2.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG is detailed in the table below:

CMTG — last trade: $16.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/17/2022 W. Edward Walter Director 26,975 $18.54 $500,206 09/21/2022 Steven Leonard Richman Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730

