Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 16.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 2.80% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,736 worth of BXSL, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL:
BXSL — last trade: $24.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|4,035
|$24.11
|$97,287
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|3,481
|$24.08
|$83,833
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|5,549
|$24.06
|$133,535
|11/18/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|19,181
|$24.03
|$460,951
|11/21/2022
|Brad Marshall
|CEO
|9,654
|$23.92
|$230,963
|11/21/2022
|Katherine Rubenstein
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,359
|$23.83
|$80,045
And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), the #34 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $265,558 worth of CMTG, which represents approximately 2.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG is detailed in the table below:
CMTG — last trade: $16.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/17/2022
|W. Edward Walter
|Director
|26,975
|$18.54
|$500,206
|09/21/2022
|Steven Leonard Richman
|Director
|1,000
|$14.73
|$14,730
