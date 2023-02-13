Markets
BXSL

Insiders Buy the Holdings of HYIN ETF

February 13, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 16.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Symbol: BXSL), which makes up 2.80% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,736 worth of BXSL, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXSL:

BXSL — last trade: $24.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 4,035 $24.11 $97,287
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 3,481 $24.08 $83,833
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 5,549 $24.06 $133,535
11/18/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 19,181 $24.03 $460,951
11/21/2022 Brad Marshall CEO 9,654 $23.92 $230,963
11/21/2022 Katherine Rubenstein Chief Operating Officer 3,359 $23.83 $80,045

And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), the #34 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $265,558 worth of CMTG, which represents approximately 2.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG is detailed in the table below:

CMTG — last trade: $16.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/17/2022 W. Edward Walter Director 26,975 $18.54 $500,206
09/21/2022 Steven Leonard Richman Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VASC
 PQG Stock Predictions
 COPX Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXSL
CMTG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.