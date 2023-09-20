Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,541,149 worth of HURN, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HURN:
HURN — last trade: $103.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|C. Mark Hussey
|CEO and President
|2,000
|$72.48
|$144,960
|05/08/2023
|John D. Kelly
|EVP, CFO and Treasurer
|1,500
|$75.29
|$112,937
And Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), the #78 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,441,092 worth of PGRE, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PGRE is detailed in the table below:
PGRE — last trade: $5.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2023
|Albert P. Behler
|Chairman, CEO and President
|50,000
|$4.35
|$217,670
|03/23/2023
|Albert P. Behler
|Chairman, CEO and President
|50,000
|$4.10
|$205,050
|03/23/2023
|Gage R. Johnson
|SVP, GC and Secretary
|4,500
|$3.97
|$17,852
|08/17/2023
|Albert P. Behler
|Chairman, CEO and President
|70,000
|$4.66
|$326,490
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of MESG
Funds Holding BBBY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.