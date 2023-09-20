News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYX ETF

September 20, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,541,149 worth of HURN, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HURN:

HURN — last trade: $103.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 C. Mark Hussey CEO and President 2,000 $72.48 $144,960
05/08/2023 John D. Kelly EVP, CFO and Treasurer 1,500 $75.29 $112,937

And Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), the #78 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,441,092 worth of PGRE, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PGRE is detailed in the table below:

PGRE — last trade: $5.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/22/2023 Albert P. Behler Chairman, CEO and President 50,000 $4.35 $217,670
03/23/2023 Albert P. Behler Chairman, CEO and President 50,000 $4.10 $205,050
03/23/2023 Gage R. Johnson SVP, GC and Secretary 4,500 $3.97 $17,852
08/17/2023 Albert P. Behler Chairman, CEO and President 70,000 $4.66 $326,490

