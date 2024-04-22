Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.65% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,176,152 worth of ABR, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $12.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|10,000
|$12.47
|$124,700
|11/08/2023
|William C. Green
|Director
|4,919
|$13.00
|$63,947
|11/24/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|35,000
|$12.18
|$426,450
|11/21/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$12.20
|$30,500
|11/16/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,500
|$12.37
|$92,775
|11/28/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$11.96
|$59,825
|11/29/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|40,000
|$12.00
|$479,900
|03/18/2024
|William C. Green
|Director
|10,209
|$12.93
|$132,026
And Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), the #32 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,162,214 worth of RC, which represents approximately 0.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RC is detailed in the table below:
RC — last trade: $8.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2024
|Kevin M. Luebbers
|Director
|5,000
|$8.43
|$42,148
|03/14/2024
|Gilbert E. Nathan
|Director
|10,000
|$8.65
|$86,475
|03/22/2024
|Gilbert E. Nathan
|Director
|9,150
|$9.12
|$83,461
