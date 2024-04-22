Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.65% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,176,152 worth of ABR, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $12.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 10,000 $12.47 $124,700 11/08/2023 William C. Green Director 4,919 $13.00 $63,947 11/24/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 35,000 $12.18 $426,450 11/21/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $12.20 $30,500 11/16/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $12.37 $92,775 11/28/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $11.96 $59,825 11/29/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 40,000 $12.00 $479,900 03/18/2024 William C. Green Director 10,209 $12.93 $132,026

And Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), the #32 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,162,214 worth of RC, which represents approximately 0.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RC is detailed in the table below:

RC — last trade: $8.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2024 Kevin M. Luebbers Director 5,000 $8.43 $42,148 03/14/2024 Gilbert E. Nathan Director 10,000 $8.65 $86,475 03/22/2024 Gilbert E. Nathan Director 9,150 $9.12 $83,461

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

 CRBU Stock Predictions

 FRSG shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.