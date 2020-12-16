Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $857,960 worth of SBGI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SBGI:
SBGI — last trade: $28.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/24/2020
|Howard E. Friedman
|Director
|1,695
|$17.46
|$29,603
|12/02/2020
|Frederick G. Smith
|Vice President
|300,000
|$28.72
|$8,616,000
And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $654,029 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:
TCBI — last trade: $59.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2020
|Larry L. Helm
|CEO and President
|30,000
|$33.12
|$993,600
|10/29/2020
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|2,000
|$43.66
|$87,330
|11/10/2020
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|4,000
|$52.65
|$210,600
