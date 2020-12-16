Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $857,960 worth of SBGI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SBGI:

SBGI — last trade: $28.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/24/2020 Howard E. Friedman Director 1,695 $17.46 $29,603 12/02/2020 Frederick G. Smith Vice President 300,000 $28.72 $8,616,000

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $654,029 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $59.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2020 Larry L. Helm CEO and President 30,000 $33.12 $993,600 10/29/2020 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $43.66 $87,330 11/10/2020 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $52.65 $210,600

