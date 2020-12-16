Markets
SBGI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $857,960 worth of SBGI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SBGI:

SBGI — last trade: $28.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/24/2020 Howard E. Friedman Director 1,695 $17.46 $29,603
12/02/2020 Frederick G. Smith Vice President 300,000 $28.72 $8,616,000

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #70 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $654,029 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $59.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2020 Larry L. Helm CEO and President 30,000 $33.12 $993,600
10/29/2020 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $43.66 $87,330
11/10/2020 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $52.65 $210,600

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBGI TCBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular