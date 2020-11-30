Markets
FMBI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $742,138 worth of FMBI, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMBI:

FMBI — last trade: $14.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2020 Frank Blaise Modruson Director 4,000 $14.64 $58,547
08/06/2020 Michael Small Director 2,000 $12.44 $24,880

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #96 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,789 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $24.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/28/2020 Randall H. Talbot Director 5,300 $23.16 $122,748
07/31/2020 Thomas J. Kelley Director 1,078 $23.18 $24,988

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FMBI WAFD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular