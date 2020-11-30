Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $742,138 worth of FMBI, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMBI:
FMBI — last trade: $14.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2020
|Frank Blaise Modruson
|Director
|4,000
|$14.64
|$58,547
|08/06/2020
|Michael Small
|Director
|2,000
|$12.44
|$24,880
And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #96 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,789 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:
WAFD — last trade: $24.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2020
|Randall H. Talbot
|Director
|5,300
|$23.16
|$122,748
|07/31/2020
|Thomas J. Kelley
|Director
|1,078
|$23.18
|$24,988
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.