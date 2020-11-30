Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $742,138 worth of FMBI, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMBI:

FMBI — last trade: $14.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2020 Frank Blaise Modruson Director 4,000 $14.64 $58,547 08/06/2020 Michael Small Director 2,000 $12.44 $24,880

And Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), the #96 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $499,789 worth of WAFD, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAFD is detailed in the table below:

WAFD — last trade: $24.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/28/2020 Randall H. Talbot Director 5,300 $23.16 $122,748 07/31/2020 Thomas J. Kelley Director 1,078 $23.18 $24,988

