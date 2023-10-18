Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $984,115 worth of ATSG, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG:
ATSG — last trade: $21.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2023
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|1,000
|$14.73
|$14,730
|05/09/2023
|Michael L. Berger
|Chief Strategy Officer
|1,300
|$14.71
|$19,123
|05/09/2023
|W. Joseph Payne
|Chief Legal Officer & Sec.
|2,000
|$14.43
|$28,860
|05/09/2023
|Joseph C. Hete
|Director
|6,500
|$14.44
|$93,860
|05/10/2023
|Paul Chase
|Chief Commercial Officer
|3,295
|$15.71
|$51,764
|05/18/2023
|Raymond E. Johns Jr.
|Director
|2,200
|$16.49
|$36,278
|05/19/2023
|Matthew E. Fedders
|VP, Controller
|1,200
|$16.60
|$19,920
And S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $819,665 worth of STBA, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STBA is detailed in the table below:
STBA — last trade: $27.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Jeffrey D. Grube
|Director
|2,000
|$27.59
|$55,184
|06/01/2023
|Lewis W. Adkins Jr.
|Director
|900
|$27.07
|$24,363
