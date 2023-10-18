News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

October 18, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $984,115 worth of ATSG, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG:

ATSG — last trade: $21.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730
05/09/2023 Michael L. Berger Chief Strategy Officer 1,300 $14.71 $19,123
05/09/2023 W. Joseph Payne Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 2,000 $14.43 $28,860
05/09/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 6,500 $14.44 $93,860
05/10/2023 Paul Chase Chief Commercial Officer 3,295 $15.71 $51,764
05/18/2023 Raymond E. Johns Jr. Director 2,200 $16.49 $36,278
05/19/2023 Matthew E. Fedders VP, Controller 1,200 $16.60 $19,920

And S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $819,665 worth of STBA, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STBA is detailed in the table below:

STBA — last trade: $27.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Jeffrey D. Grube Director 2,000 $27.59 $55,184
06/01/2023 Lewis W. Adkins Jr. Director 900 $27.07 $24,363

