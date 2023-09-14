Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 19.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $838,270 worth of BNL, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BNL:
BNL — last trade: $16.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2023
|Ryan M. Albano
|President & COO
|6,200
|$16.74
|$103,800
|03/17/2023
|John David Moragne
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,982
|$16.72
|$100,019
And Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $667,950 worth of IBTX, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IBTX is detailed in the table below:
IBTX — last trade: $37.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|William E. Fair
|Director
|2,000
|$30.56
|$61,120
|05/04/2023
|Paul B. Langdale
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|500
|$29.74
|$14,870
|05/04/2023
|David R. Brooks
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$30.36
|$151,800
|05/05/2023
|Daniel W. Brooks
|Vice Chairman
|3,000
|$32.09
|$96,270
|05/08/2023
|Michael B. Hobbs
|EVP, President and COO
|2,400
|$31.33
|$75,192
|05/08/2023
|Brenda K. Montgomery
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|650
|$31.25
|$20,312
|05/04/2023
|James P. Tippit
|EVP, Corporate Responsibility
|498
|$30.75
|$15,314
|05/11/2023
|Paul B. Langdale
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|500
|$29.84
|$14,920
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
AVRO YTD Return
SBGI Split History
GWH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.