Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 19.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $838,270 worth of BNL, making it the #73 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BNL:

BNL — last trade: $16.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2023 Ryan M. Albano President & COO 6,200 $16.74 $103,800 03/17/2023 John David Moragne Chief Executive Officer 5,982 $16.72 $100,019

And Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $667,950 worth of IBTX, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IBTX is detailed in the table below:

IBTX — last trade: $37.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 William E. Fair Director 2,000 $30.56 $61,120 05/04/2023 Paul B. Langdale EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $29.74 $14,870 05/04/2023 David R. Brooks Chairman and CEO 5,000 $30.36 $151,800 05/05/2023 Daniel W. Brooks Vice Chairman 3,000 $32.09 $96,270 05/08/2023 Michael B. Hobbs EVP, President and COO 2,400 $31.33 $75,192 05/08/2023 Brenda K. Montgomery EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 650 $31.25 $20,312 05/04/2023 James P. Tippit EVP, Corporate Responsibility 498 $30.75 $15,314 05/11/2023 Paul B. Langdale EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $29.84 $14,920

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 AVRO YTD Return

 SBGI Split History

 GWH market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.