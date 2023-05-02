Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $943,313 worth of ASB, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASB:
ASB — last trade: $17.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Andrew J. Harmening
|President & CEO
|4,850
|$20.57
|$99,789
|04/26/2023
|Michael J. Haddad
|Director
|5,750
|$17.35
|$99,773
And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), the #77 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $923,388 worth of DK, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DK is detailed in the table below:
DK — last trade: $21.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Reuven Spiegel
|CFO
|2,000
|$22.60
|$45,200
|03/14/2023
|Avigal Soreq
|President & CEO
|6,775
|$22.63
|$153,318
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Preferred Stock Notification Service
KGC Options Chain
ETFs Holding MKTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.