Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $943,313 worth of ASB, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASB:

ASB — last trade: $17.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2023 Andrew J. Harmening President & CEO 4,850 $20.57 $99,789 04/26/2023 Michael J. Haddad Director 5,750 $17.35 $99,773

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), the #77 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $923,388 worth of DK, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DK is detailed in the table below:

DK — last trade: $21.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 Reuven Spiegel CFO 2,000 $22.60 $45,200 03/14/2023 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 6,775 $22.63 $153,318

