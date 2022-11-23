Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), which makes up 0.68% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,278,437 worth of CMTG, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG:

CMTG — last trade: $17.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/17/2022 W. Edward Walter Director 26,975 $18.54 $500,206 09/21/2022 Steven Leonard Richman Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), the #87 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $964,212 worth of LC, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LC is detailed in the table below:

LC — last trade: $10.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2022 Allan R. Landon Director 20,000 $9.74 $194,878 11/04/2022 Andrew Labenne Chief Financial Officer 12,300 $9.52 $117,084 11/07/2022 Allan R. Landon Director 5,000 $9.50 $47,500

