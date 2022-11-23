Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG), which makes up 0.68% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,278,437 worth of CMTG, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMTG:
CMTG — last trade: $17.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/17/2022
|W. Edward Walter
|Director
|26,975
|$18.54
|$500,206
|09/21/2022
|Steven Leonard Richman
|Director
|1,000
|$14.73
|$14,730
And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), the #87 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $964,212 worth of LC, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LC is detailed in the table below:
LC — last trade: $10.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2022
|Allan R. Landon
|Director
|20,000
|$9.74
|$194,878
|11/04/2022
|Andrew Labenne
|Chief Financial Officer
|12,300
|$9.52
|$117,084
|11/07/2022
|Allan R. Landon
|Director
|5,000
|$9.50
|$47,500
