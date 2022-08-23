Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $610,519 worth of CTOS, making it the #169 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTOS:
CTOS — last trade: $6.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Mark Ein
|Director
|50,000
|$5.79
|$289,670
|05/13/2022
|Marshall Heinberg
|Director
|40,000
|$5.68
|$227,200
|05/13/2022
|Raymond Todd Barrett
|Chief Accounting Officer
|5,000
|$5.67
|$28,350
|05/13/2022
|Mark Ein
|Director
|351,903
|$5.91
|$2,079,747
And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO), the #183 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $581,572 worth of BBIO, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBIO is detailed in the table below:
BBIO — last trade: $10.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2022
|Douglas A. Dachille
|Director
|10,000
|$8.19
|$81,934
|03/15/2022
|Andrea Ellis
|Director
|12,000
|$8.39
|$100,680
