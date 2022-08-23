Insiders Buy the Holdings of FYC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $610,519 worth of CTOS, making it the #169 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTOS:

CTOS — last trade: $6.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Mark Ein Director 50,000 $5.79 $289,670 05/13/2022 Marshall Heinberg Director 40,000 $5.68 $227,200 05/13/2022 Raymond Todd Barrett Chief Accounting Officer 5,000 $5.67 $28,350 05/13/2022 Mark Ein Director 351,903 $5.91 $2,079,747

And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO), the #183 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $581,572 worth of BBIO, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBIO is detailed in the table below:

BBIO — last trade: $10.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2022 Douglas A. Dachille Director 10,000 $8.19 $81,934 03/15/2022 Andrea Ellis Director 12,000 $8.39 $100,680

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.