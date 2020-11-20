Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 3.88% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,763,966 worth of ESI, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:

ESI — last trade: $13.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2020 Christopher T. Fraser Director 8,000 $11.49 $91,906 10/06/2020 Martin E. Franklin Director 500,000 $11.50 $5,750,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.