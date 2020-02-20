Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,895,986 worth of STLD, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD — last trade: $29.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2019 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 8,920 $27.72 $247,238
02/13/2020 Kenneth W. Cornew Director 6,000 $29.30 $175,809

