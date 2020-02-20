Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,895,986 worth of STLD, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:
STLD — last trade: $29.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2019
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|8,920
|$27.72
|$247,238
|02/13/2020
|Kenneth W. Cornew
|Director
|6,000
|$29.30
|$175,809
