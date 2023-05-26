Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 3.59% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,924,633 worth of CE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:
CE — last trade: $106.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2023
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,200
|$117.15
|$140,580
|05/12/2023
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,008
|$101.69
|$102,503
|05/19/2023
|Thomas Francis Kelly
|SVP, EM
|2,000
|$107.29
|$214,580
