Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

May 26, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 3.59% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,924,633 worth of CE, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $106.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,200 $117.15 $140,580
05/12/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,008 $101.69 $102,503
05/19/2023 Thomas Francis Kelly SVP, EM 2,000 $107.29 $214,580

