Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 1.50% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,928,536 worth of FAST, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:

FAST — last trade: $51.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2021 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 1,000 $53.20 $53,200 10/15/2021 Sarah N. Nielsen Director 1,000 $55.76 $55,760

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.