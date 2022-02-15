Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 1.50% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,928,536 worth of FAST, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:
FAST — last trade: $51.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2021
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|1,000
|$53.20
|$53,200
|10/15/2021
|Sarah N. Nielsen
|Director
|1,000
|$55.76
|$55,760
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.