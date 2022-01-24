Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), which makes up 1.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,455,091 worth of APD, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APD:
APD — last trade: $282.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Wayne Thomas Smith
|Director
|1,637
|$305.61
|$500,282
|11/09/2021
|Edward L. Monser
|Director
|80
|$314.49
|$25,159
|11/22/2021
|Wayne Thomas Smith
|Director
|1,679
|$297.76
|$499,939
