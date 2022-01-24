Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), which makes up 1.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,455,091 worth of APD, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APD:

APD — last trade: $282.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2021 Wayne Thomas Smith Director 1,637 $305.61 $500,282 11/09/2021 Edward L. Monser Director 80 $314.49 $25,159 11/22/2021 Wayne Thomas Smith Director 1,679 $297.76 $499,939

