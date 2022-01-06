Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 3.02% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,932,839 worth of CLF, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $23.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 10,000 $21.83 $218,270 11/30/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $20.13 $100,628 12/01/2021 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 50,000 $19.77 $988,250 12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060 11/29/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $21.18 $105,895 12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,645,282 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:

FAST — last trade: $61.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2021 Daniel L. Johnson Director 1,000 $55.48 $55,475 09/08/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 265 $54.09 $14,334 09/13/2021 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 1,000 $53.20 $53,200 10/15/2021 Sarah N. Nielsen Director 1,000 $55.76 $55,760

