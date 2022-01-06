Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 3.02% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,932,839 worth of CLF, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $23.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|10,000
|$21.83
|$218,270
|11/30/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$20.13
|$100,628
|12/01/2021
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|50,000
|$19.77
|$988,250
|12/10/2021
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$20.11
|$201,060
|11/29/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$21.18
|$105,895
|12/13/2021
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$19.92
|$99,598
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,645,282 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:
FAST — last trade: $61.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2021
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|1,000
|$55.48
|$55,475
|09/08/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|265
|$54.09
|$14,334
|09/13/2021
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|1,000
|$53.20
|$53,200
|10/15/2021
|Sarah N. Nielsen
|Director
|1,000
|$55.76
|$55,760
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.