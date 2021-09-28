Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 4.43% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,001,707 worth of EVRG, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:

EVRG — last trade: $63.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/14/2021 C. John Wilder Director 2,269,447 $49.87 $113,177,322 09/23/2021 David A. Campbell President and CEO 7,850 $63.66 $499,699 09/23/2021 Kirkland B. Andrews EVP - Chief Financial Officer 7,875 $63.67 $501,392 09/24/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,580 $63.61 $2,517,798

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #40 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,402,480 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $17.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2021 James A. Burke President and CFO 50,000 $15.77 $788,440 05/06/2021 Curtis A. Morgan CEO 61,730 $15.88 $980,581 05/07/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 4,000 $15.72 $62,891 05/12/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 2,000 $16.00 $32,000 05/17/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 8,000 $15.94 $127,544 05/06/2021 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $15.68 $156,800 05/07/2021 John R. Sult Director 15,830 $15.80 $250,051 08/19/2021 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $17.98 $89,890

