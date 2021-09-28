Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 4.43% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,001,707 worth of EVRG, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:
EVRG — last trade: $63.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/14/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|2,269,447
|$49.87
|$113,177,322
|09/23/2021
|David A. Campbell
|President and CEO
|7,850
|$63.66
|$499,699
|09/23/2021
|Kirkland B. Andrews
|EVP - Chief Financial Officer
|7,875
|$63.67
|$501,392
|09/24/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,580
|$63.61
|$2,517,798
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #40 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,402,480 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $17.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2021
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|50,000
|$15.77
|$788,440
|05/06/2021
|Curtis A. Morgan
|CEO
|61,730
|$15.88
|$980,581
|05/07/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|4,000
|$15.72
|$62,891
|05/12/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|2,000
|$16.00
|$32,000
|05/17/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|8,000
|$15.94
|$127,544
|05/06/2021
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$15.68
|$156,800
|05/07/2021
|John R. Sult
|Director
|15,830
|$15.80
|$250,051
|08/19/2021
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|5,000
|$17.98
|$89,890
