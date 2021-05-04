Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 3.85% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,830,256 worth of VST, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $16.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2020
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|17,000
|$18.25
|$310,233
|12/18/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$17.81
|$356,180
|03/03/2021
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|30,000
|$16.60
|$498,000
|03/03/2021
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|12,000
|$16.42
|$197,040
|03/03/2021
|Brian K. Ferraioli
|Director
|3,000
|$16.60
|$49,800
|03/04/2021
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$16.76
|$167,600
