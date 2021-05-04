Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 3.85% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,830,256 worth of VST, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $16.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2020 James A. Burke President and CFO 17,000 $18.25 $310,233 12/18/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $17.81 $356,180 03/03/2021 James A. Burke President and CFO 30,000 $16.60 $498,000 03/03/2021 Paul M. Barbas Director 12,000 $16.42 $197,040 03/03/2021 Brian K. Ferraioli Director 3,000 $16.60 $49,800 03/04/2021 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $16.76 $167,600

