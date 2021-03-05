Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 3.39% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,428,631 worth of EVRG, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:
EVRG — last trade: $54.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2021
|Kirkland B. Andrews
|EVP - Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$53.48
|$534,779
|03/03/2021
|David A. Campbell
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$52.92
|$529,195
And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,262,441 worth of CNP, which represents approximately 0.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNP is detailed in the table below:
CNP — last trade: $19.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Leslie D. Biddle
|Director
|50,000
|$19.84
|$992,000
|03/01/2021
|Barry T. Smitherman
|Director
|10,000
|$19.80
|$198,000
