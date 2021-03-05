Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 3.39% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,428,631 worth of EVRG, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:

EVRG — last trade: $54.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2021 Kirkland B. Andrews EVP - Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $53.48 $534,779 03/03/2021 David A. Campbell President and CEO 10,000 $52.92 $529,195

And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,262,441 worth of CNP, which represents approximately 0.79% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNP is detailed in the table below:

CNP — last trade: $19.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2021 Leslie D. Biddle Director 50,000 $19.84 $992,000 03/01/2021 Barry T. Smitherman Director 10,000 $19.80 $198,000

