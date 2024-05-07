News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), which makes up 2.45% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,732,936 worth of LNT, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNT:

LNT — last trade: $50.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/20/2024 Raja Sundararajan Executive Vice President 500 $48.26 $24,128
02/20/2024 Lisa M. Barton President and CEO 1,100 $48.56 $53,416

