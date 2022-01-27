Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), which makes up 3.56% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,733,416 worth of PCG, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCG:

PCG — last trade: $12.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/01/2021 Robert C. Flexon Director 10,000 $9.28 $92,800
11/05/2021 Arno Lockheart Harris Director 8,475 $11.81 $100,089

And Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,258,784 worth of D, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at D is detailed in the table below:

D — last trade: $77.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998
11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998
11/24/2021 Susan N. Story Director 1,500 $74.42 $111,630
11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998
11/24/2021 Susan N. Story Director 1,500 $74.42 $111,630

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

