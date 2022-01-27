Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), which makes up 3.56% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,733,416 worth of PCG, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCG:
PCG — last trade: $12.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/01/2021
|Robert C. Flexon
|Director
|10,000
|$9.28
|$92,800
|11/05/2021
|Arno Lockheart Harris
|Director
|8,475
|$11.81
|$100,089
And Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,258,784 worth of D, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at D is detailed in the table below:
D — last trade: $77.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|3,321
|$75.28
|$249,998
|11/24/2021
|Susan N. Story
|Director
|1,500
|$74.42
|$111,630
