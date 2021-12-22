Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 1.65% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,995,731 worth of D, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $77.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998 11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998 11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998 11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998 11/24/2021 Susan N. Story Director 1,500 $74.42 $111,630

