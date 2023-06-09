Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,377,321 worth of BOKF, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF:
BOKF — last trade: $88.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stanley A. Lybarger
|Director
|2,940
|$85.28
|$250,726
|03/15/2023
|Alan S. Armstrong
|Director
|1,500
|$87.07
|$130,602
|05/01/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$84.06
|$84,064
|05/04/2023
|Edward C. Joullian IV
|Director
|1,920
|$78.12
|$149,990
|05/09/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$77.00
|$76,995
|05/16/2023
|Brad A. Vincent
|EVP - Specialized Industries
|1,000
|$77.11
|$77,107
And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,206,301 worth of RYAN, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN is detailed in the table below:
RYAN — last trade: $42.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Patrick G. Ryan
|Chief Executive Officer
|208,100
|$37.39
|$7,781,650
|03/10/2023
|Mark Stephen Katz
|See Remarks
|4,000
|$37.15
|$148,603
