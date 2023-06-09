Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,377,321 worth of BOKF, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF:

BOKF — last trade: $88.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726 03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602 05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064 05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990 05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995 05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,206,301 worth of RYAN, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN is detailed in the table below:

RYAN — last trade: $42.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 Patrick G. Ryan Chief Executive Officer 208,100 $37.39 $7,781,650 03/10/2023 Mark Stephen Katz See Remarks 4,000 $37.15 $148,603

