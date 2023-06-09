News & Insights

Markets
BOKF

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

June 09, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,377,321 worth of BOKF, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF:

BOKF — last trade: $88.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726
03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602
05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064
05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990
05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995
05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), the #82 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,206,301 worth of RYAN, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN is detailed in the table below:

RYAN — last trade: $42.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Patrick G. Ryan Chief Executive Officer 208,100 $37.39 $7,781,650
03/10/2023 Mark Stephen Katz See Remarks 4,000 $37.15 $148,603

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding NINE
 HYGS YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of FRAF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOKF
RYAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.