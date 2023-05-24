Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 1.22% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,217,225 worth of CFG, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $27.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2023 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 3,300 $28.79 $95,007 05/17/2023 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $26.39 $26,390

And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,482,461 worth of SF, which represents approximately 1.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:

SF — last trade: $58.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $59.00 $590,000 03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158 03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

