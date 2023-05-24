Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 1.22% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,217,225 worth of CFG, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:
CFG — last trade: $27.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|3,300
|$28.79
|$95,007
|05/17/2023
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$26.39
|$26,390
And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,482,461 worth of SF, which represents approximately 1.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:
SF — last trade: $58.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$59.00
|$590,000
|03/14/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,174
|$56.53
|$575,158
|03/24/2023
|James M. Zemlyak
|Co-President
|20,000
|$56.05
|$1,121,100
