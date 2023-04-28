News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

April 28, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.14% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,204,922 worth of KEY, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:

KEY — last trade: $10.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Ruth Ann M. Gillis Director 2,000 $12.95 $25,900
04/21/2023 Victor B. Alexander Head of Consumer Bank 8,500 $11.83 $100,555

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,023,718 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 1.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:

PNC — last trade: $128.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/20/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 6,550 $153.38 $1,004,639
03/13/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 1,000 $129.70 $129,698
03/15/2023 Kieran John Fallon Executive Vice President 1,000 $125.45 $125,450
04/21/2023 Joseph Alvarado Director 1,000 $123.89 $123,895

