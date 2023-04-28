Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 1.14% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,204,922 worth of KEY, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:
KEY — last trade: $10.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Ruth Ann M. Gillis
|Director
|2,000
|$12.95
|$25,900
|04/21/2023
|Victor B. Alexander
|Head of Consumer Bank
|8,500
|$11.83
|$100,555
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,023,718 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 1.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:
PNC — last trade: $128.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|6,550
|$153.38
|$1,004,639
|03/13/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|1,000
|$129.70
|$129,698
|03/15/2023
|Kieran John Fallon
|Executive Vice President
|1,000
|$125.45
|$125,450
|04/21/2023
|Joseph Alvarado
|Director
|1,000
|$123.89
|$123,895
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
OSGB Videos
REFI Stock Predictions
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.