Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 1.67% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,989,728 worth of MKL, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1270.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2022
|Anthony F. Markel
|Director
|80
|$1305.14
|$104,411
|05/06/2022
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|78
|$1319.71
|$102,937
|05/09/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1306.00
|$65,300
And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,629,958 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 1.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:
AMG — last trade: $116.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/15/2022
|Reuben Jeffery III
|Director
|3,500
|$143.96
|$503,860
|02/22/2022
|Tracy P. Palandjian
|Director
|3,700
|$137.67
|$509,379
