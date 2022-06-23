Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 1.67% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,989,728 worth of MKL, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1270.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2022 Anthony F. Markel Director 80 $1305.14 $104,411 05/06/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 78 $1319.71 $102,937 05/09/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer 50 $1306.00 $65,300

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,629,958 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 1.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:

AMG — last trade: $116.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/15/2022 Reuben Jeffery III Director 3,500 $143.96 $503,860 02/22/2022 Tracy P. Palandjian Director 3,700 $137.67 $509,379

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.